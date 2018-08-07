Job Openings in U.S. Increased to 6.66 Million in June

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings edged higher, indicating ongoing strength in demand for workers, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.

The number of positions waiting to be filled increased by 3,000 to 6.662 million in June, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Analysts had forecast 6.625 million openings, and the prior month’s reading was revised up to 6.659 million from 6.638 million.

