(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in June and hiring maintained a solid pace as state economies continued with reopening efforts.

The number of available positions climbed to 5.89 million during the month from a revised 5.37 million in May, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 5.3 million openings. Openings that involve workers recalled from layoffs or positions that are only offered internally are not counted in the figure.

Hiring eased to 6.7 million in June from a record 7.2 million a month earlier. While hires edged down, they were still the second-largest on record.

