(Bloomberg) -- Unemployment in China worsened last month, with vulnerable workers like migrants taking a bigger hit from the economy’s slump.

The jobless rate for migrant workers jumped to 6% from 5.5% in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday, while it remained elevated at 17.1% for young people aged 16-24.

For the country as a whole, the urban unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in November, the highest since May, when Shanghai was in lockdown. For China’s 31 major cities, the jobless rate was higher at 6.7% — only slightly lower than the peak of 6.9% reached in May.

Labor market stress is likely to worsen in coming months after the government abandoned its Covid Zero strategy of keeping infections under control, causing a surge in cases. Businesses are bracing for widespread absenteeism as workers fall ill or stay home for fear of becoming infected.

To make matters worse, the labor market is expected to swell next year with the entry of 11.58 million new graduates from universities and colleges, an increase of 0.82 million from this year.

The job market has already been tough for young people this year amid a sharp slowdown in the economy, triggered by Covid outbreaks and turmoil in the property market.

China aims to create more than 11 million urban jobs and and keep the surveyed jobless rate under 5.5% this year. The statistics bureau stopped publishing monthly data for new jobs created since its September release. It estimated China added 8.98 million jobs in the first eight months of the year.

