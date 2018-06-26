(Bloomberg) -- Cutting through the noise in global inflation can be valuable. But no matter how you slice it these days, measures are sending a similar signal: price pressures are relatively benign.

From the Federal Reserve’s preferred core index to the Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean to a European supercore measure, inflation gauges aren’t showing much response to falling unemployment rates. Now you can add another measure to the list, and that’s the topic of the top paper in this week’s economic research roundup.

We’ve also summed up papers that dig into how jobs are getting physically easier but mentally tougher for men, provide data on Uber and Lyft drivers in the U.S., and look at how prepared emerging-market corporations are for the end of monetary easing in advanced economies. Check this column each Tuesday for the latest economic research from around the world.

Cutting Through the Noise

Slack and Cyclically Sensitive InflationPublished June 2018Available on the ECB website

Not all inflation gauges are created equal, but they’re all sending a benign message. That’s the insight from a new, highly talked-about paper James Stock and Mark Watson presented at the European Central Bank’s conference last week in Sintra, Portugal. Prices have been slow to respond to falling unemployment across advanced economies, and the economists (of Harvard and Princeton universities, respectively) dig into whether that’s the result of measurement error or industry changes. To do so, they take a look at inflation indexes that are more sensitive to tighter labor markets and local conditions -- rather than international forces -- in both the U.S. and the euro area.

The researchers create a cyclically sensitive inflation (CSI) index by cutting out poorly-measured categories -- financial services, clothing, and recreational goods and vehicles -- and applying weights to remaining categories. The result: Cyclical inflation is picking up slightly in the U.S., but not at the pace that preceded most recent recessions. And in the euro area, it’s basically matching the core inflation gauge.

“Thus, at the moment, these CSI measures are indicating that the most cyclically sensitive components of inflation remain quiescent,” the authors write. “Because the indexes can be computed in real time, they can be monitored going forward to provide another window on inflation as real economic conditions change.”

Physically Easier, Mentally Harder

The Changing (Dis-)Utility of WorkPublished June 2018Available on the NBER website

Jobs are getting easier on the body but harder on the heart. Work takes a smaller physical toll today than it did in the 1950s, based on research by the University of Chicago’s Greg Kaplan and the Chicago Fed’s Sam Schulhofer-Wohl. But data from the U.S. government’s American Time Use Survey suggest that the emotional costs and benefits of work have also changed over time. For women, they’ve become more positive, with work more likely to produce happiness and meaningfulness. For men, occupations today produce more stress, less happiness, and less meaning. The improvements for women -- and the growing issues for men -- appear to be concentrated among people with lower education levels.

Weekly Demo(graphic): Uber Effect

Nonemployer Establishments in Taxi and Limousine Service Grew by 45.9 PercentPublished June 21, 2018Available on the Census Bureau website

The number of self-employed U.S. workers in the taxi and limousine services industry, which includes ride-sharing, surged 46 percent in 2016 to about 701,000, according to a Census Bureau report released last week. The government defines so-called “nonemployer establishments” as businesses without paid employees that have annual receipts of at least $1,000. Nationally, the number of these businesses rose 2 percent in 2016 to 24.8 million across all industries.

Corporate Vulnerability

How vulnerable are EME corporates?Published June 19, 2018Available on the Federal Reserve Board website

Emerging-market corporations are not vulnerable to stimulus unwinding in advanced economies, assuming everything goes to plan. If the Fed slips up as it raises interest rates and unwinds its balance sheet, or the ECB makes mistakes when it tiptoes in that direction, there could be reason to worry.

The health of the corporate sector in emerging markets has improved since 2016 as stronger global growth boosted earnings, improving companies’ capacity to service their debt, according to this Fed note. If policy normalization proceeds gradually and predictably and global economic growth remains solid as expected, the unwinding should “prove manageable” for the sector.

“There is some risk, however, that rising global interest rates could lead to higher debt burdens, weaker currencies, capital outflows, and lower earnings,” the researchers write. Such developments could weigh on emerging-market companies, “especially those with dollar-denominated debt, triggering loan losses, bond defaults and broader financial stress.”

