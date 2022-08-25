Canadian employers were looking to fill an all-time high of 1,037,900 jobs in June, according to Statistics Canada.

It was the third straight month when vacant positions totalled more than one million, and a 3.2 per cent increase from May.

High job vacancies were seen in health care and social assistance, the data agency stated Thursday, as the sector looked to fill 149,700 positions in June. While that was roughly flat compared to May, it was a 40.8 per cent surge from June 2021.

StatsCan said vacant positions remained elevated in several other sectors including construction; manufacturing; professional, scientific and technical services; transportation and warehousing; and also finance and insurance.