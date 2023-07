Jobless Claims Down Most Since 2021, GDP Revised to 2% (Video)

(Bloomberg) -- Initial jobless claims decreased by 26,000 to 239,000 in the week ended June 24, according to the Labor Department’s report. First-quarter US GDP was revised up to 2%. Mike McKee reports on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

