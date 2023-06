(Bloomberg) -- US initial jobless claims ticked up by 2,000 to 232,000 in the week ended May 27. Continuing claims were little changed at 1.8 million in the week ended May 20. Mike McKee reports on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

