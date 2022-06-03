(Bloomberg) -- The latest jobs data show optimism about the economy and a still-hot labor market. That means people will keep paying their mortgages and their rents, and they’ll keep hunting for housing. With supply extraordinarily tight, there’s no sign prices are set to crash anytime soon.

Interest rates make little difference to demand for housing if people can’t get or keep a job. Not only did May nonfarm payrolls beat expectations, but the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, numbers show workers have the confidence to leave jobs, with quits still king:

Watch for shifts in that “quits” dynamic for signals about whether home prices will come down. Workers capitulating to demands for a total return-to-office (as per Elon Musk’s recent mandate that Tesla Inc. staff should stop “phoning it in”) -- whether or not they’re more productive working from home -- would also flag nervousness on the worker side of the labor market.

