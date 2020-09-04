32m ago
Jobs Day in U.S. and Canada, Currency War, ECB Preview: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- It’s U.S. jobs day -- here’s what to expect and how to read the data
- The U.S. is in crisis: A closer look at how income inequality, partisanship, health disparities, the recession, racism and climate change are affecting the country
- Canada also reports employment numbers today -- read our preview
- Growing unease among global central banks about the slumping U.S. dollar has ignited speculation that a fresh currency war might be on the horizon
- Import restrictions aimed at protecting the Argentinian central bank’s falling reserves of dollars are hindering the country’s key farm industry, according to a trade group
- The U.K. is one of the first countries in Europe to start withdrawing the emergency measures it extended to help the economy through the coronavirus, a move that could imperil millions of jobs
- The European Central Bank is likely to step up its crisis response later this year, according to economists, with a faltering recovery and a stronger euro threatening to exacerbate price declines
- The Bank of Japan is likely to consider upgrading its economic assessment amid signs of a rebound from the economy’s worst contraction on record last quarter, people familiar with the matter said
