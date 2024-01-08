(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

Good news for those hoping for a fresh start in 2024: The growth in starting salaries picked up speed in December, which is usually a quieter month for hiring. Salary growth increased up from a 32-month low in November, according to the figures from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG.

This jobs market resilience feeds into the wider economic picture for the UK and expectations/hopes/bets on interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. My colleague Sam Unsted gives you his take further down.

Back on the Tube. Strikes were called off at the last minute yesterday evening, meaning you won’t have to work from home all week after all.

Gas trading gives Shell some breathing room. The energy giant sees “significantly” higher earnings in the division, which could potentially offset losses in oil products and chemicals over the last quarter. Shell’s update comes as Saudi price cuts for all regions weigh on oil prices this morning.

All bets are off. Shares in CMC Markets and rival Plus500 surged after the online trading platforms forecast higher-than-expected annual profits. The spread-betting firms, whose offerings boomed during the pandemic-era retail trading frenzy, both benefitted from an uptick in business with institutional clients.

Elsewhere, China detained the head of an overseas consulting firm for allegedly spying for MI6. The move underscores Beijing’s scrutiny on the consulting sector, which over the past year has been subject to an anti-espionage crackdown.

Boeing CEO’s comeback plan for 2024 has taken a hit five days in.

US Congress leaders have eased the shutdown risk with a spending-cap deal.

UBS aims to grow its China onshore wealth and asset management business, despite the slowing economy and dearth of deals.

Last week was dominated by investors paring back bets made on how quickly and how deeply central banks are going to cut rates this year that had ballooned in December. This took a bite out of stocks and bonds in particular. And that could remain the dominant narrative for longer yet.

The KPMG/REC jobs report this morning shows a degree of resilience remains in the UK’s labour market. Permanent and temporary job placings declined at a slower pace than the prior month. So, while overall the picture is softening, it may not be quite enough to back up how early traders were betting on interest-rate cuts to come.

Toward the end of 2023, markets had seemingly made up their minds and were almost ignoring any data that didn’t back the case for a faster loosening of monetary policy. For 2024, data dependence is back on the cards.

— Sam Unsted

Results from B&M European tomorrow will be scanned for signs of whether the discount juggernaut was able to grab market share from collapsed rival Wilko in recent months. Shares in B&M, whose products range from toys to garden furniture, have come under pressure in the past as its billionaire founders continue to sell chunks of their holding.

The City of Westminster has six so-called Assets of Community Value, (places protected from redevelopment). There’s a pub (The Coach and Horses, of course), a cinema, a garden, a boxing gym and a nightclub (Heaven). But what’s the latest addition? Hint: it is one of the few places in Soho you can get a sandwich, drink and snack for under a fiver.

