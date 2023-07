Jobs Report May Be Turning Point for Fed, Kroszner Says (Video)

(Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Governor Randall Kroszner, a University of Chicago Booth School economics professor, expects the Federal Reserve to hold rates in the “mid-fives” for a while during an interview on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

