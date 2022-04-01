Apr 1, 2022
Jobs Report, U.S. Recession Risk, Senate Confirmation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- It’s U.S. jobs report day. The stars are aligning for strong results, according to Bloomberg Economics
- A near-record 49% of U.S. small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in March
- Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation
- Bloomberg Economics says it would take a lot to push the U.S. into a recession in 2022
- The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to oversee a key Commerce Department agency
- Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll-tax increase comes into force
- Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs
- South Korea’s exports swelled to a record in March amid global upheavals
- Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor
- Euro-zone inflation accelerated to another all-time high as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global supply chains and provided a fresh driver for already-soaring energy costs
