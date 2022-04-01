(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

It’s U.S. jobs report day. The stars are aligning for strong results, according to Bloomberg Economics A near-record 49% of U.S. small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in March Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation

Bloomberg Economics says it would take a lot to push the U.S. into a recession in 2022

The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to oversee a key Commerce Department agency

Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll-tax increase comes into force

Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs

South Korea’s exports swelled to a record in March amid global upheavals

Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor

Euro-zone inflation accelerated to another all-time high as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global supply chains and provided a fresh driver for already-soaring energy costs

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.