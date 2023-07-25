(Bloomberg) -- NFL star Joe Burrow has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with Bodyarmor to become the face of the Coca-Cola Co. sports drink label.

As part of the arrangement, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will appear in commercials and at events for Bodyarmor as the centerpiece of its marketing campaigns. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“I’m very particular about the brands that I choose to associate myself with,” Burrow said in an interview. “I’m focused on what I put in my body.”

Sports drinks are a competitive endorsement category as brands vie for top athletes. Bodyarmor’s roster includes Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb from football, basketball stars Donovan Mitchell and Sabrina Ionescu, baseball’s Ronald Acuna Jr. and women’s soccer star Alex Morgan. In April, it signed Bryce Young, the top pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Coca-Cola bought full control of Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion in 2021 as it battles for market share against PepsiCo Inc.’s industry leader, Gatorade. At the beginning of this year, Coca-Cola put its Powerade brand under the purview of its Bodyarmor division and entrusted its executives with reinvigorating the older label.

At 26, Burrow has emerged as one of the NFL’s superstars after making the Pro Bowl and leading his Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. He reported to training camp this week amid chatter of a potential contract extension with the team.

Burrow has been a highly sought-after endorsement figure and has worked with brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants, Lowe’s home-improvement stores and Nerf toys. He has also dabbled in investing, with stakes in businesses like Kodiak foods and a farming operation in Iowa.

Back in college, Burrow considered pursuing a career in investment banking if football didn’t work out. Now that he’s fully committed to the field, he hasn’t thought much about his long-term business goals but is open to getting more involved as he gets older.

“Football won’t last forever,” said Burrow. “I’ll make a lot of money playing football but I’ve got a lot of life after that.”

