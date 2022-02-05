(Bloomberg) -- Joe Rogan apologized Saturday for using a racial slur in past episodes of his popular podcast, many episodes of which have been removed from Spotify without explanation.

A video compilation of Rogan using the N-word circulated Friday. In an Instagram post, Rogan described the video as “horrible” and said it was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to talk about.

The video has added to criticism of Rogan, the world’s most popular podcast host, and Spotify, which has the exclusive distribution rights to his show. A handful of musicians and podcasters have already asked Spotify to take down their work because of Rogan, who has also hosted skeptics of Covid-19 vaccines and guests accused of transphobia.

India.Arie, a musician boycotting Spotify, was one of the people who shared the video of the racial slurs. “Just take me off. I don’t wanna generate money that pays this,” Arie said in a video. “He shouldn’t even be uttering the word. Don’t even say it, under any context.”

Spotify Technology SA has taken down dozens of episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience, according to JREMissing.com, a website that tracks the show. The company provided no explanation and didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A few days ago, Spotify Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said the company doesn’t have creative control over the show, and would only take down episodes that violated the company’s content guidelines.

Rogan started hosting his podcast in 2009, and has over the years amassed millions of loyal listeners. Last May, Spotify announced it had secured the exclusive rights to distribute his show, a deal worth more than $100 million.

The comedian expressed remorse for using the racial slur, but he also said his words were taken out of context. He often used the word when talking about other comedians or news events. He said he doesn’t use the word anymore.

