(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA reached a new multiyear deal with Joe Rogan that will allow the controversial podcast host to put his show on other outlets, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News.

The commentator and comedian will continue to produce his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, for Spotify, the world’s largest audio streaming service, the company said in a blog post on Friday. His program was the most listened to podcast in the US in the third quarter of last year, according to Edison Research.

Spotify rose as much as 2.5% to $224.45 Friday in New York. The stock was up 17% this year through Thursday’s close.

Rogan, who hosts an extended chat show, signed his previous contract in 2020. It was reportedly worth $200 million, but was exclusive to Spotify. In addition to being available on the podcasting platforms, Rogan will share in revenue the his program generates, according to people familiar with the terms who asked to not be identified. The Wall Street Journal reported that the new deal was worth $250 million.

Rogan’s guests sometimes espouse conspiracy theories, on subjects ranging from alien invasions to the Manson family murders. He and Spotify were accused of spreading misinformation about the pandemic. In 2022, Neil Young and other artists pulled their music from Spotify in protest. Rogan also hosts prominent people on his show, from Bernie Sanders to Mark Zuckerberg, and that has become a large part of his appeal.

“I never do a podcast just because a person is popular,” Rogan said in an interview that Spotify released with the announcement. “It’s always from a place of ‘I think it would be cool to talk to that person.’”

Rogan typically releases three or four shows per week, in both an audio and video formats, and has produced more than 2,300 over 14 years, according to Jrelibray.com, a site that tracks his work.

Recently, Spotify has been shifting its podcast strategy away from audio exclusives in an effort to maximize audiences and advertising revenue. Just this week, it began releasing Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy program widely on such services as Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. In most cases, Spotify continues to be the sole distributor of the video version of such shows.

