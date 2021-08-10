(Bloomberg) -- Municipal counselors in South Africa’s economic hub, Johannesburg, have picked Jolidee Matongo as the city’s new mayor.

Matongo’s election on Tuesday was uncontested, the City of Johannesburg said on its official Twitter account. The former mayoral committee member for finance is a member of the ruling African National Congress.

The post of mayor was left vacant when Geoff Makhubo died last month after contracting the coronavirus.

