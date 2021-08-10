22h ago
Johannesburg Council Elects ANC’s Jolidee Matongo as New Mayor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Municipal counselors in South Africa’s economic hub, Johannesburg, have picked Jolidee Matongo as the city’s new mayor.
Matongo’s election on Tuesday was uncontested, the City of Johannesburg said on its official Twitter account. The former mayoral committee member for finance is a member of the ruling African National Congress.
The post of mayor was left vacant when Geoff Makhubo died last month after contracting the coronavirus.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:17
Hackers steal US$600M in likely largest DeFi crypto theft
-
7:28
Nuvei CEO sees crypto as an opportunity, not a threat
-
7:46
Millennial Money: Ready for results? Find a mentor
-
2:58
Freelancers need to learn how to budget for irregular income
-
1:41
Apple readies new iPhones with pro-focused camera, video updates
-
7:43
Restarting cruises has been a game of 'operational whack-a-mole'