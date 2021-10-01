(Bloomberg) --

Municipal councilors in South Africa’s economic hub, Johannesburg, have picked Mpho Moerane as the city’s third mayor in less than three months.

The post of mayor was left vacant when Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on Sept 18. Matongo served less than two months after replacing Geoff Makhubo who died from Covid-19 complications.

Moerane’s election on Friday was uncontested. The former mayoral committee member for environment and infrastructure services is a member of the ruling African National Congress and will lead the party’s efforts to retain control of South Africa’s biggest city in municipal elections on Nov. 1.

