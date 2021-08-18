(Bloomberg) -- The start of equities trading on South Africa’s main stock exchange was delayed Wednesday after the bourse was unable to fully process transactions from a record volumes in the previous session.

Tuesday saw 145 billion rand ($9.7 billion) of equities traded, bourse operator JSE Ltd. said. The market was due to open at 9am local time.

This “resulted in the JSE experiencing significant delays in processing these trades on some of its systems,” it said. “The JSE is engaging market participants and will provide ample notice to the market on the start of trading to ensure a smooth and orderly opening of the market.”

All other markets will open as normal and have not been affected, JSE said.

