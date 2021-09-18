(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of Johannesburg died in a car accident Saturday after appearing at a campaign event with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, News24 reported, citing sources who weren’t identified.

Jolidee Matongo was elected mayor of South Africa’s economic hub last month, following the passing of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in July.

NOTE: Johannesburg Council Elects ANC’s Jolidee Matongo as New Mayor

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.