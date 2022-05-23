31m ago
Johannesburg Needs $1.6 Billion for Power Supply, Mayor Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, needs 26 billion rand ($1.6 billion) to stabilize power supply, Mayor Mpho Phalatse said.
However, the city only has 7.7 billion rand for a budget that includes other infrastructure such as water supply, she said at an energy conference on Monday.
South African cities have been hit by intermittent power outages since 2008 because Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state power utility, can’t meet demand.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:39
Gas prices down slightly from record highs earlier this week
-
6:10
Oilers and Flames' playoffs continue with millions of tourist dollars on the line
-
7:44
Farmers deal with most expensive crops in history
-
2:38
Amazon targets Calm, Headspace audience with a wellness podcast
-
6:47
In Your Debt: How debt-related stress affects body and mind
-
6:04
That bacon, chicken and beef won’t get cheaper anytime soon