Johannesburg Needs $1.6 Billion for Power Supply, Mayor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, needs 26 billion rand ($1.6 billion) to stabilize power supply, Mayor Mpho Phalatse said.

However, the city only has 7.7 billion rand for a budget that includes other infrastructure such as water supply, she said at an energy conference on Monday.

South African cities have been hit by intermittent power outages since 2008 because Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state power utility, can’t meet demand.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.