(Bloomberg) -- The City of Johannesburg’s website has been hacked and a group is demanding a ransom in Bitcoins.

The city shut down its billing system as a precautionary measure after it detected a network breach which resulted in unauthorized access to its information system, it said on its Twitter account.

In a message posted on the city’s website, a group called Shadow Kill Hackers is demanding a ransom in 4.0 Bitcoins, broadcaster eNCA reported. The hackers have threatened to upload all hijacked data on the Internet by Oct. 28 if their ransom is not met, it said on its website.

The incident is currently being investigated by security experts “which have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce security measures and mitigate any potential impacts,” the City of Johannesburg said. The investigation will take 24 hours.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jacqueline Mackenzie in Johannesburg at jmackenzie9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alastair Reed at areed12@bloomberg.net, Renee Bonorchis, Chris Kay

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.