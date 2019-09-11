(Bloomberg) -- John Bolton’s attempts to bring about the collapse of the Islamic Republic have failed and led to his firing as national security adviser by President Donald Trump, an aide to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said.

“His war-mongering policies and his destabilizing interference meant that his short tenure as National Security Adviser achieved nothing and left him facing complete failure,” Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff for Rouhani, was cited as saying by state-run IRNA one day after Bolton’s dismissal. “This is what led to his dismissal from the White House.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Abbas Al Lawati in Dubai at aallawati6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.