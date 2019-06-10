John DeGoey, portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Investors would be well advised to set and maintain a customized asset mix in keeping with their circumstances. That should involve building a portfolio of eight to 12 low-cost mutual funds and/or ETFs that are broadly diversified by asset class, geography, style and the like. Beyond that, they should keep trading to a minimum and rebalance when their portfolio begins to deviate from their written targets. Investors should spend their time doing what they love, not watching how capital markets are doing on a day-to-day basis. For those who work with an advisor, steps should be taken to ensure that there are no misguided beliefs creeping into the recommendations being made.

VANGUARD FTSE CANADA ALL CAP INDEX ETF (VCN.TO)

EVOLVE CYBER SECURITY INDEX ETF (CYBR.TO)

FRANKLIN LIBERTYQT EMERGING MARKETS INDEX ETF (FLEM.TO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND VCN N N N CYBR N N N FLEM N N N

VANGUARD FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ETF (VEE.TO)

Then: $35.05

Now: $32.90

Return: -6%

Total return: -6%

PURPOSE BEHAVIOURAL OPPORTUNITIES ETF (BHAV.TO)

Then: $20.87

Now: $20.65

Return: -1%

Total return: -1%

ISHARES ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (XSEA.TO)

Then: $20.19

Now: $20.04

Return: -1%

Total return: -1%

Total return average: -3%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND VEE Y Y Y BHAV Y N N XSEA N N N

