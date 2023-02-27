(Bloomberg) -- US Senator John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat and stroke survivor who is hospitalized as he undergoes treatment for clinical depression, is “doing well” and “remains on a path to recovery,” his spokesman said in a statement.

“He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in the statement Monday. Calvello added that Fetterman’s treatment will be a “weeks-long process” and there is little more to update at this time.

Fetterman, 53, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke during his closely contested Senate race last year, was admitted to another hospital earlier this month after feeling lightheaded, but had returned to the Senate after that and took part in votes.

