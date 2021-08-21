(Bloomberg) --

John Flint is among the top candidates to become the U.K. Infrastructure Bank’s first chief executive officer, Sky News reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

The former HSBC Holdings PLc. chief is in talks with Whitehall officials, Sky reported on Saturday, adding that it’s unclear if Flint has been formally been offered the job.

The identities of the other potential candidates are also unclear, Sky said.

Neither the U.K. Treasury nor Flint could be reached for comment by Sky.

In April, the U.K. Treasury named former British Land Co. CEO Chris Grigg as chairman of the new state development bank.

The bank’s priorities are to invest in projects that help tackle climate change and spread opportunity to economically neglected regions of the U.K., according to earlier statements.

