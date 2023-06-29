John Hood, president and portfolio manager, J.C. Hood Investment Counsel

FOCUS: Options and ETFs

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Recent market exuberance has been driven by the recent benediction of the ‘Magnificent Seven,’ now including Nvidia and Tesla, and by the insidious market disease called FOMO or the fear of missing out. AI has shoved the S&P 500 up 14 per cent this year, well into bull market territory since October 2022. Nvidia has nearly tripled this year. Markets have been fixated on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s determination to drive inflation down to two per cent . For the bullishly inclined, the inverted yield curve did not result in a recession, the CPI dropped from up 8.6 in 2021 to four per cent last year, despite dramatic rate hikes the housing market continued to flourish and labour markets remain tight. Despite the markets resilience, as Brian Westbury at First Trust argues; the simple fact is that if monetary policy is tight enough to fix inflation, its going to hurt economic output as well. While the services sector is expanding, the manufacturing sector has been declining for months. As one of my clients astutely observed: "We can’t all be servicing each other, somebody has to make something!" Westbury says that since the Fed has already committed to two more rate hikes "markets are currently pricing in a much more benign story for the months ahead." Economist and perma bear David Rosenberg states that the "vast majority of S&P sectors are still well off their peaks."

So what do we do? Since our portfolios are already 60 per cent equities/40 per cent cash and bonds, we are waiting for a general market decline as an opportunity to buy the S&P 500 but in the interim we have been buying six-12 month T-bills at 4.95 per cent. True that’s less than some GIC rates but I prefer the safety and liquidity of T-bills.

TOP PICKS

12-month treasury bills

We had been buying HISA ETFs, but OSFI raised questions about liquidity risks if there were a "run" on banks like in the US. This is unlikely in Canada but I preferred the safety of T-bills particularly for retirees.

BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (ZEB TSX)

BMO Equal Weight ETF ZEB (MER .28%) has dropped from app $42 in December 2021 to current $33 for a decline of 21 per cent. While U.S. commercial real estate is potentially troublesome for the banks, OFSI has required the banks to add to their capital buffers although this could lead to slower growth. But this is not 2008, there is no inscrutable financial derivatives infecting markets like CDOs. So Canadian banks should do well while paying healthy dividends. I often buy ZWB for the enhanced yield but at these prices prefer the growth potential over yield.

Vanguard Large-Cap Fund ETF (VV NYSEARCA)

Vanguards version of the S&P 500 which differs only in the amount of stocks held, usually about 550. MER just .04 per cent P/E 22x. VV has been purchased at various prices over several years; it is a core U.S. dollar holding.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFILIO/FUND T-Bills Y Y Y ZEB TSX N N Y VV NYSEARCA Y Y Y

Past Picks: May 19, 2022

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL TSX)

Then: $8.29

Now: $7.91

Return: -5%

Total Return: 6%

BMO Nasdaq 100 hedged to CAD ETF (ZQQ TSX)

Then: $85.55

Now: $106.05

Return: 24%

Total Return: 25%

BMO Covered Call CDN banks ETF (ZWB TSX)

Then: $20.10

Now: $17.56

Return: -13%

Total Return: -5%

Total Return Average: 9%