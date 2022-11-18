(Bloomberg) -- US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is isolating in Egypt after testing positive for Covid-19, complicating efforts by nearly 200 nations to reach a new international agreement on global warming.

Kerry’s positive test was disclosed late Friday, which was meant to be the official end date for two weeks of UN negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh over how to mitigate climate change and compensate countries bearing the brunt.

Kerry, 78, “is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” spokesperson Whitney Smith said by email. “He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27.”

Kerry is backed at the COP27 summit by a large team that includes veteran climate negotiators who are deeply involved in the talks. Nevertheless, the positive test removes Kerry from final, in-person negotiations over a political declaration at the summit’s conclusion. Last year in Glasgow, a final declaration was agreed upon only after last-minute interventions by Kerry, his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua and others.

As the top US climate envoy as well as the country’s former secretary of state, Kerry is an in-demand figure at the conference -- frequently meeting with officials from other nations, speaking at public events and even pausing for selfies with delegates.

During a ministerial meeting on methane Thursday, Kerry opened his remarks in a hoarse voice, confessing he had a cold “but I tested, so I’m ok.” He was seated next to the Frans Timmermans, the executive vice president of the European Commission. Later Thursday evening, he spent at least two and a half hours meeting with Xie behind closed doors.

