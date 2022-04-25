(Bloomberg) -- Countries must fulfill their green goals to limit global warming to at least 1.8 degrees Celsius, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Monday, despite his previous assertion that the threshold is insufficient.

Countries need to implement previous climate commitments that an International Energy Agency analysis said could hold the earth’s temperature rise to the equivalent of 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, Kerry said at the Global Electrification Forum hosted by the Edison Electric Institute.

“We want to stay on that accessible target of 1.8 degrees, and the only way to do it is to fully implement the promises that have been made,” said the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate.

Kerry previously suggested such a level wouldn’t be consistent with the 2015 Paris Agreement’s target to limit warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The climate pact signed at the United Nations summit in Glasgow in November affirmed a goal “to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.”

“I don’t know what ‘well below’ is to you, but to me it’s not 1.9 or 1.8 or 1.7,” Kerry said at a Confederation of British Industry dinner last November. “‘Well below’ is ‘well below,’ and pretty close to 1.5.”

Kerry on Monday stressed the importance of extracting new, more aggressive climate commitments from some countries while other nations progress toward existing goals, even those that haven’t been advanced in formal Paris Agreement pledges. Countries agreed that “no longer is just 2 degrees or well below 2 degrees a sufficient target,” he said. “We need to try to keep 1.5 degrees alive as a target.”

Scientists have warned of catastrophic consequences if warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius, with potentially all the world’s coral reefs destroyed, at least twice as many species lost and 38% greater thawing of the Arctic permafrost versus a 1.5-degree scenario.

