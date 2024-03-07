(Bloomberg) -- John Kumah, who served as Ghana’s deputy finance minister since 2021, has died, the finance ministry said. He was 45.

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kumah died in the early hours of Thursday in Germany, where he had been receiving medical treatment for some time, Accra-based Joy FM reported earlier, without saying how it got the information.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our deputy minister for finance and member of parliament for Ejisu constituency,” the finance ministry said in a statement on X.

Before his elevation to the post of a deputy minister, Kumah had served as the chief executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme. He was a founding member and managing partner of an Accra-based law firm, and also established Majak Associates Ltd., a building and construction company. Kumah is survived by his wife and six children.

