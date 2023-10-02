(Bloomberg) -- Sharon White is to step down as chairman of beleaguered UK department store chain John Lewis Partnership Plc.

White has started talks with the board to appoint a successor, according to a statement from the company, which also owns upmarket grocer Waitrose. Her first term is officially due to end in early 2025, and by stepping down after five years, White’s will be the shortest tenure of any chairman in John Lewis’s history.

The loss-making retailer has been struggling to turn itself around in the wake of the Covid pandemic and Britain’s intense cost-of-living crisis. White attracted criticism earlier this year following reports that John Lewis — famous for being owned by its employees — was considering selling a stake to raise money.

Deputy Chairman Rita Clifton will oversee the appointment of a new chairman and the partnership board will approve the new appointment.

“Having led the partnership through the pandemic and the worst of the cost of living crisis, it is important that there is now a smooth and orderly succession process and handover,” White said in the statement. “The partnership is making progress in its modernisation and transformation with improving results.”

She added that there is “a long road ahead.”

Hurricane

White was appointed in 2020 from the UK’s telecommunications regulator Ofcom and hadn’t previously worked in retail. She recently said the UK’s high rate of inflation had hit the business “like a hurricane.”

White was forced to push back a crucial turnaround plan by two years, meaning the company won’t hit a goal of £400 million ($487 million) in profits until at least 2027/28. There could also be a setback to her plans for 40% of profits to come from non-retail activities, such as housing, by 2030. Last month the partnership reported a first-half loss of £56 million.

Read More: John Lewis to Seek £150 Million From Sale of 12 Waitrose Stores

Change at the Top

White has also asked the board to review the accountabilities of the chairman’s role as part of the recruitment process. That may mean her successor doesn’t work five days a week as she does, leaving more scope for Chief Executive Officer Nish Kankiwala.

Kankiwala was appointed in March, the first time in its history that the retailer has had a CEO. Reviewing the chairman’s role may see the company transition to a more traditional arrangement with a hands-on CEO overseeing both John Lewis and Waitrose.

Reports surfaced in March that the partnership was thinking about raising at least £1 billion through a minority stake sale so it could invest in better technology, data analysis and the Waitrose supply chain. The potential proposal faced a strong backlash from staff at the employee-owned business.

The BBC reported the news of White stepping down earlier Monday.

