(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retailer John Lewis Partnership Plc cut employee-owners’ annual bonus to the lowest level in more than half a century, underlining the depths of the crisis in the country’s shopping districts.

The operator of department-store chain John Lewis and grocer Waitrose said it cut the bonus to reduce debt, maintain investment and retain cash reserves as it wrestles with uncertainty over the economy and consumer confidence. The company said Thursday that profit before bonus payments fell 45 percent in the latest year.

The bonus of 3 percent is down from 5 percent a year earlier and is the lowest since 1953, when the company made no payout as Britain was stuck in a postwar economic slump. Now the retail industry is going through a new downturn as shoppers buy more via Amazon.com Inc. and keep a tighter grip on their wallets in the run-up to Brexit. Rival department store-chain Debenhams Plc issued its fourth profit warning in 14 months earlier this week, and retailers like stationer Paperchase are seeking rent reductions from landlords.

“Near-term uncertainty, politically and in the economy, is having a major impact on consumer confidence, but we do not believe the market conditions are cyclical,” closely held John Lewis said in a statement.

As stores shut down, employment in the U.K. retail sector has fallen for more than three years, according to the British Retail Consortium. The U.K.’s biggest retailer, Tesco Plc, announced plans to cut as many as 9,000 jobs as German discounters Aldi and Lidl expand.

--With assistance from Thomas Buckley.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ellen Milligan in London at emilligan11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.