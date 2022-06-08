(Bloomberg) -- John Lewis Partnership Plc is looking to kickstart a plan to develop 10,000 UK rental homes by building on the sites of two of its Waitrose Ltd. upmarket grocery stores in London.

The British department-store chain is seeking permission to construct properties on top of a Waitrose shop in Bromley and to replace one in West Ealing, according to a statement Thursday. A vacant John Lewis warehouse in Reading, a town west of the city, will also make way for new homes.

The proposals, which will need to pass several rounds of public scrutiny starting as early as this month, are intended as the initial step toward John Lewis’s 10,000 home target over the next decade. The company is looking to earn 40% of profits from outside retail by 2030, and make it a key player in the UK’s build-to-rent property market.

The plan comes as demand for British rental homes spirals out of control, with dozens of applicants circling each property. At the same time, rents have surged almost £100 per month higher on average than a year ago, according to property website Zoopla.

“John Lewis has an opportunity to shape the future of the UK’s build-to-rent market,” Chris Harris, property and development director at John Lewis, said in an interview.

Crossrail Perks

Strong transport links in Bromley, West Ealing and Reading, alongside a “significant need for more housing,” shaped the decision to choose those three locations, Harris said. One of the most important factors in picking West Ealing and Reading was their close proximity to the newly opened Elizabeth Line crossing London, he added.

Both areas are expected to see property prices grow as the result of the improved rail link, signaling an opportunity for developers to capitalize.

The finished product will be a complex of properties ranging in size, with furnished and unfurnished homes on offer. Residents will have the option of short or long-term contracts, and in some developments there will be shared spaces such as roof gardens and fitness studios.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.