(Bloomberg) -- John Lewis Partnership Plc is back in profit but the staff that own the UK retailer will miss out on a bonus for only the third time since 1953.

The partnership, which runs John Lewis department stores and upmarket grocer Waitrose, reported an underlying operating profit of £42 million ($53.7 million) — its key performance measure — in the year to Jan. 27. This compared with a loss of £78 million the prior year.

The results follow three straight years of losses at John Lewis and the prospect of job cuts, as the company — a favorite among Britain’s middle classes — struggles to balance the competing demands of physical and online retail, fierce competition, inflation and changing customer trends.

“We expect profits to grow further,” said Sharon White, the partnership’s outgoing chairman, adding that it will further increase investment in its retail business. It has previously targeted £400 million in profit by 2027-28.

On the pretax measure, which includes exceptional items, the partnership made profit of £56 million, a considerable turnaround from the previous year’s £234 million loss when it wrote down the value of stores.

While Waitrose sales, buoyed by food price inflation, helped offset a 4% drop at John Lewis, it wasn’t enough of a boost to give its more than 70,000 workers at the employee-owned business a bonus.

Once as high as 24% of a worker’s salary, the bonuses have generally been in decline for the past decade and were not granted last year or in 2021.

Tough job

The partnership said earlier this month that it would raise its minimum rates of pay by 10% in April. This means partners will receive £11.55 an hour across the UK, with staff in London getting £12.89. This is slightly less than the staff working at J Sainsbury Plc and the German discounter Aldi receive. The national minimum wage rises to £11.44 an hour next month.

White will step down in February after just five years — the shortest tenure in the partnership’s history. A former telecommunications regulator with no retail experience, she took on arguably one of the toughest jobs in the sector just weeks before the first Covid lockdown.

Read More: John Lewis’ Next Boss Will Face the Same Uphill Battle

White’s turnaround plan has focused on closing stores, cutting costs and trying to diversify the business away from retail but has yet to gain real traction. The group has already pushed back critical plans for 40% of profit to come from non-retail activities — including real estate — by 2030.

(Adds context throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.