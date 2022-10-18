(Bloomberg) -- Soaring inflation may be having a bigger impact on John Lewis Partnership Plc, a bellwether for British retail, than even the pandemic did, its chairman said.

“The context in which we find ourselves takes us back to the 1970s,” said Dame Sharon White in an interview at Bloomberg’s Equality Summit on Tuesday. A former Treasury official who also ran Britain’s media regulator, White has led John Lewis since early 2020.

“The cost-of-living crisis is probably more profound than Covid” for the retailer, in part because it’s an employee-owned partnership and staff levels are higher than rivals, she said. “When margins start to decline it hits us harder.”

The partnership, which includes Waitrose grocery stores, reported disappointing earnings in September.

White’s comments come as fears of a UK recession mount. Barclaycard figures released Tuesday suggest that consumers have begun tightening purse strings as higher energy prices squeeze household budgets.

The departure of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and the reversal of his market-roiling economic plan mark “an important step in the right direction” for stability, White said. Still, she warned of hurdles ahead. “We will, over the next six to 12 months, face yet more difficult challenges, because inflation is clearly with us for some time.”

John Lewis on Tuesday announced the launch of a national effort, called the Building Happier Futures program, to encourage the hiring of young people leaving Britain’s care system, such as foster homes.

“We want over time to become the employer of choice for young people leaving the care system,” White said.

