(Bloomberg) -- The outgoing chairman of the John Lewis Partnership Plc has scrapped her plan for 40% of the retailer’s profits to come from housing, financial services and other non-core parts of the business.

With less than a year left in office, Sharon White blamed a tough economic environment for the decision to abandon the profit target — a hallmark of her turnaround strategy — in a call with reporters.

She said the plan was made in October 2020 when inflation was 2% and interest rates were 0%. “We are no longer having a specific target, but the complementary set of businesses will be important for the partnership’s long-term profitability.”

The UK department store chain, a favorite of England’s middle class shoppers, returned to profit after three straight years of losses during which time it struggled with intense competition and stubbornly high inflation.

John Lewis has kept its target of £400 million ($512.3 million) in profit by 2027-28, despite reporting a much lower underlying profit of £42 million in the year to Jan. 27. The retailer had initially set a goal of 2025-26 but delayed the timeline last year.

Nish Kankiwala, CEO of the business, said the £400 million target would be achieved by “growing customers, increasing its margin and by improving productivity.”

“We are very confident that we’ll get to that in the time frame we talk about,” he added.

The change of tack is part of the company’s strategy to focus on retail, according to Robyn Duffy, senior analyst for consumer markets at RSM UK. “Noise around the proposed housing and financial services plays have quieted for now, both interesting ideas but in a challenging retail environment a return to core values is needed,” she wrote in a note.

