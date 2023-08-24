(Bloomberg) -- John Lewis Partnership Plc is recruiting more than 10,000 workers, some of them permanent, as the department store chain tries to boost its customer service amid a competitive UK retail environment.

Around 8,400 roles will be seasonal as part of a push to meet demand over the crucial Christmas period, while 1,700 permanent jobs are set to come up at John Lewis and upmarket grocer Waitrose over the coming months. The seasonal roles will be roughly equally split between Waitrose, John Lewis and supply chain jobs.

Christmas will be a key test for John Lewis this year as shoppers are still battling the UK’s cost-of-living crisis. The retailer skipped staff bonuses in March after reporting a £234 million ($296 million) loss for the full year.

Chair Sharon White has overseen a turnaround at John Lewis since early 2020 which has involved shutting stores, reducing staff and diversifying into real estate and financial services. Reports surfaced earlier this year that the partnership could try to raise at least £1 billion through a minority stake sale that faced pushback from staff at the employee-owned business.

Earlier this year White appointed a chief executive officer, Nish Kankiwala, for the first time in John Lewis’s history to bolster the overhaul.

Rival Marks & Spencer Group Plc unexpectedly raised its outlook earlier this month, predicting profit growth this fiscal year as the retailer gains market share in groceries, clothing and homeware.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.