(Bloomberg) -- Liberty Global Plc Chairman John Malone’s final move to clean up his continental European assets is sitting on a knife edge.

Sunrise Communications Group AG on Monday cut the size of a rights issue to pay for its 6.3 billion franc ($6.4 billion) takeover of UPC Switzerland LLC from Liberty Global in an effort to save the deal after it was rejected by Sunrise’s biggest shareholder.

Sunrise said it now aims to raise 2.8 billion francs in the share sale, 1.3 billion less than previously planned, shifting more of the financing burden to debt holders. It said the purchase of UPC would bring merger benefits worth 3.1 billion francs.

“Today’s enhancements to the initially proposed terms reflect the feedback from our shareholders,” Sunrise Chief Executive Officer Olaf Swantee said in a statement Monday. “We are now looking forward to moving swiftly towards completion of the transaction.”

The new terms didn’t convince the most important opponent of the deal, Sunrise’s top investor Freenet AG. The German mobile provider has said Sunrise is paying too much given pressures in the cable industry and UPC Switzerland’s operational performance.

“If this is the only change, it will not impact our decision on voting against the deal,” the German company said in an emailed statement Friday anticipating the changed financing terms.

Failure of the deal would be a setback for Malone, who may be waiting for proceeds from the Swiss deal before deciding on his next big move in Europe. UPC Switzerland has been Liberty Global’s worst-performing unit as it loses customers in an aggressive discounting war, and a tie-up with Sunrise has long been discussed.

Sunrise shares were down 0.3% as of 9:11 a.m. in Zurich.

Close Vote

To help convince Sunrise investors to vote for the deal on Oct. 23, the company also proposed an increased dividend amount of between 350 million and 370 million francs for full-year 2019, based on the higher number of shares after the rights issue.

Sunrise has said Freenet’s concerns are unjustified and called the shareholder’s intervention ”self-serving.”

“The fact that the company is looking for a replacement of a part of the capital increase with higher debts was received very positively,” Sunrise said.

Redburn analyst Steve Malcolm said the vote outcome was now “very close to call.”

“With Freenet voting against it, you need a very high proportion to vote with” Sunrise for the deal to go through, he said. “I think they’ve pushed the envelope as far as it can go on debt.”

