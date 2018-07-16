(Bloomberg) -- John Malone, the cable-television magnate, will retire from the board of Hollywood movie and TV studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Malone, who invests in media and telecommunication properties through his Liberty empire, and Scott Paterson, the venture capitalist, will retire and not stand for re-election at the company’s annual meeting. The move isn’t the result of a disagreement with the company over operations, policies or practices, Lions Gate said.

Malone, 77, has been investing in Lions Gate since 2015 as part of a global expansion. Liberty Global and Discovery, in which Malone has stakes, had each invested in the studio. The investment was seen as a strategy through which Malone could accumulate other entertainment companies, and consolidate what he called “free radicals.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Anousha Sakoui in Los Angeles at asakoui@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Mark Schoifet, Crayton Harrison

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.