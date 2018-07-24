(Bloomberg) -- Media magnate John Malone will step down from Charter Communications Inc.’s board as the 77-year-old billionaire pares back his famously busy schedule.

Malone will remain a director emeritus and attend meetings, but he won’t vote on board matters, the cable company said on Tuesday.

“I am retiring from the board of Charter to reduce my travel and focus on fewer board positions,” Malone said in a statement.

The executive announced plans earlier this month to retire from the board of Hollywood movie and TV studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

