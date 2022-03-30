(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

John Menzies Plc: The aviation ground services company will be bought by Kuwaiti peer Agility Public Warehousing Company for 608 pence a share, or about £571 million in cash.

The deal ends a back-and-forth between the two companies, which included three other offers and a public airing of disagreements over the valuation

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd: The oil company’s full-year revenue almost tripled from last year in the wake of higher oil prices, contributing to a return to profit.

Keywords Studios Plc: The video game services provider said it expects 2022 to be a particularly strong year for new game launches, and expects to deliver a full-year performance toward the top end of the market’s expectations.

Industry peer Team17 Group Plc expects the conflict in Russia to impact its earnings before interest and taxes by about £2.5 million, while inflation will increase the company’s costs by about £1.7 million for the year

Outside The City

NATO allies are evaluating whether Russia’s promise to scale back military operations in Ukraine marks a turning point in the conflict or simply a tactical shift. U.S. President Joe Biden said yesterday he’ll wait and see whether Russia delivers on a pledge made after peace talks in Istanbul.

In Case You Missed It

Read how hedge funds that took Roman Abramovich’s money are now finding they have no way to get rid of the cash, or immediately collect fees on it. Meanwhile, the founder of Authentic Brands Group Inc. is considering joining a bid for Abramovich’s Chelsea Football Club, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg yesterday.

In London, the U.K. ordered the seizure of a £38 million Russian-owned superyacht from a marina in Canary Wharf, the first such seizure since new sanctions were imposed.

New mortgage approvals slipped in February compared to the month before, according to data released yesterday, an indication that the housing market may be losing its recent momentum.

Looking Ahead

Lender Provident Financial Plc is among the companies set to disclose results tomorrow. Also on Thursday, Nationwide Building Society data will show whether U.K. house prices are continuing to defy a mounting cost of living crisis.

