(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager John Paulson and the chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard W. Lutnick are hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on April 6, according to people familiar with the event.

The Trump team is on the hunt for big-dollar donors to fund his general election campaign after he clinched the Republican nomination for president. The 2024 rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden is expected to be one of the most costly presidential cycles in history.

Trump recently met with Elon Musk and other donors at Mar-a-Lago, as he tries to woo billionaires to his side. He also hosted a fundraiser and dinner at his Palm Beach club ahead of a Super Tuesday speech and celebration.

“I am very pleased to support President Trump’s re-election efforts. His policies on the economy, energy, immigration and foreign policy will be very beneficial for the country. His landslide victory over all other republican contenders shows the enormous support he has among American voters,” Paulson said in a statement.

Lutnick declined to comment on the plans and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So far, Trump is at a fundraising disadvantage. Deep-pocketed Republican donors, including Stephen Schwarzman and Miriam Adelson, have yet to give to Trump, federal filings show. Instead, most of his support has come from a few long-time donors including Timothy Mellon and small dollar donations from his fervent base of Republican primary voters.

The Trump campaign spent more than it raised in January and allied political action committees are spending millions on his legal defense that would otherwise go to reelection efforts. The Republican National Committee’s fundraising also lags behind its Democratic counterpart.

The broader Democratic ecosystem, which includes Biden’s campaign, the DNC and outside super PACs, had $175 million cash in the bank at the start of this year, according to federal filings. That’s roughly double the $89 million that Trump’s committees, the national Republican party and outside groups that have supported him had.

One of Trump’s top campaign aides, Chris LaCivita, said on Super Tuesday that Biden’s monetary advantage would not matter as much as Trump continues to talk about immigration, the US-Mexico border and the state of the economy.

“What advantage they may have in timing, they will soon lose on message,” he said at Mar-a-Lago on March 5.

