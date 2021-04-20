(Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is among investors planning to participate in a capital increase by Piraeus Bank aimed at helping the Greek lender to clean up its balance sheet and allow the government to reduce its stake.

The billionaire investor, already one of the biggest private shareholders in Greece’s second-largest bank, will take up a significant stake alongside two other anchor investors, in a share sale that could raise as much as 1.38 billion euros ($1.66 billion), according to people familiar with the matter, who asked for anonymity to discuss private matters.

Spokespeople for Piraeus Bank and Paulson declined to comment.

The capital increase is part of a broader clean-up effort by Piraeus that also includes bringing its bad-loan ratio below 3% over the medium term, from 45% last year, and a plan to sell new debt by the end of the year. Greek banks are trying to offload their large stock of non-performing loans, a result of the country’s decade-long debt crisis that cost some 25% of its economic output.

The bulk of the new shares sold by Piraeus -- about 85% -- is expected to go to international investors in a private placement, Bloomberg has reported. Depending on the amount that Piraeus will raise in the coming days, Greece’s bank recapitalization fund is expected to see its 61% stake cut roughly in half, people familiar with the matter said.

Paulson made the bulk of his wealth during the housing crash in the U.S. more than a decade ago when he bet against subprime debt. He started investing in Greek banks in the wake of the country’s debt crisis. Last year, he decided to hand back money to outside investors and convert his firm into a family office overseing his own wealth.

The global coordinators for Piraeus’s capital increase are Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS Group AG. Morgan Stanley advises the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

