(Bloomberg) -- John Textor is planning to raise equity capital for his Eagle Football Holdings LLC investment vehicle, after a recent acquisition spree part funded by debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The digital entrepreneur-turned-sports investor is working with an adviser to identify new backers for Eagle Football, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Through the vehicle, Textor has quickly bought stakes in a number of high-profile football clubs in Europe and Latin America. His acquisition of French team Olympique Lyonnais last year was completed with help of a debt package, which Textor intended to pay back over time.

Textor also brought in equity investors at Eagle Football to help fund the Lyon deal, including Jean-Pierre Conte, the chairman of private equity firm Genstar Capital. He’s gone back to a number of those who didn’t participate prior to the Lyon deal to gauge their interest in investing now, the person said.

Discussions are ongoing and no final decisions on the size of any equity raising have been taken, according to the people. A representative for Eagle Football declined to comment.

A proponent of the multiclub model, Textor has spent quickly in his quest to build a global football stable. The Florida-based investor also owns stakes in Brazilian club Botafogo, Belgian team RWD Molenbeek and the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace FC.

