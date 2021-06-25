(Bloomberg) -- John Wood Group Plc has reached a $186 million agreement to settle a U.K.-led bribery and corruption probe into a British engineering firm it acquired in 2017, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The company has entered into a so-called deferred prosecution agreement with the Serious Fraud Office and U.S. authorities concerning Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, said the people, who asked not to be named because the final agreement isn’t yet public.

Such a pact allows companies being investigated to avoid prosecution as long as they pay a fine and cooperate with future cases against individuals. The settlement is subject to court approval in the U.K. and U.S., the people added.

On Thursday, Wood Group announced that it was close to a settlement with U.K., U.S. and Brazilian authorities. It’s expected that around $60 million of the settlement will be paid in the first half of 2021, while the remaining $126 million will be paid in installments for the three years following, the company said in a trading statement. Earlier this year, it paid around $10 million to Scottish authorities to settle the case there, it said.

The firm declined to comment further. The SFO and DOJ also declined to comment.

The SFO opened an investigation in 2017 into possible bribery and corruption linked to Amec’s use of third parties to gain contracts, just weeks after Wood Group’s proposed acquisition was approved by shareholders from both companies. The probe stemmed from its investigation into consulting firm Unaoil Monaco SAM.

Four executives in the Unaoil probe have been found guilty for conspiring to bribe public officials to secure lucrative oil contracts in Iraq.

The agreement comes amid criticism of the SFO and its inability to prosecute individuals after securing settlements with companies. Earlier this year, it dropped its probe into former Airbus SE directors and was dealt a humiliating setback after its trial against two former Serco Group Plc directors fell apart because it failed to disclose evidence.

In May, it opened one of its biggest investigations yet, into suspected fraud and money laundering in relation to GFG Alliance and its financing agreements with Greensill Capital. It was after months of intense pressure from lawmakers to investigate Sanjeev Gupta’s empire.

