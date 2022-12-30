MARKET OUTLOOK:

Stocks attempted to rally into year-end as they typically do but got sidetracked by more aggressive comments from the U.S. Fed following their December meeting and some earnings warnings from bellwether industry leaders such as FedEx and Micron Technology, suggesting more slowdown and rising costs in coming quarters. Our outlook for 2023 is that it may be the inverse of what we saw in 2022, where we saw extreme weakness in financial markets, but ongoing strength in the economic numbers. A year ago, central bankers were not even talking about increasing rates, which is why stock markets were so disrupted by the aggressive actions of the central bankers this year. However, the economy still had a lot of momentum from the entire fiscal and monetary stimulus applied during the pandemic. Inventory levels were also low due to supply chain problems from that same pandemic. But the economy and the consumer are extremely leveraged financially and we expect that the lagged impact of all the rate increases will start to work through the economic data and will ultimately lead to significantly slower growth and a recession in the first half of 2023.

Stocks, however, have discounted much of that slowdown and valuations have adjusted such that we might not see much further downside in the markets. Inflation has not become embedded into wages as much as in the 1970s as we’ve had only about 18 months of elevated inflation versus 12 years of elevated inflation from 1968 through 1980. The biggest risk to the stock market is that inflation does not recede as smoothly as expected and that central bankers have to raise rates further or keep them higher for longer. In that regard, the best thing for the stock market right now would be to see a slowdown in growth (i.e. ‘bad news – for the economy, will be good news – for stocks’). Slower growth and receding inflation should support a better market for bonds in 2023.

In the stock market, we think we will see a move back to some of the growth sectors such as health care, technology and telecom while slower growth in the U.S. should put some weakness into the U.S. dollar, which would provide a tailwind for some of the commodity sectors, particularly gold.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

John Zechner's Top Picks John Zechner, chairman and lead equity manager at J. Zechner Associates, discusses his top picks: MDA, Rogers Communications, and Alphabet.

TOP PICKS:

MDA (MDA TSX) Latest purchase $6 – December 2022

MDA is a global leader in orbital robotics and satellite infrastructure/subsystems. It is generating positive free cash flow and trades at an attractive valuation. The recent buyout of industry comparable Maxar, at more than a 100 per cent premium and 12 times operating cash flow, demonstrates the demand for such growth players from private equity. Opportunity continues to exist in the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations driven by the demand for internet communications and ‘space data’ from satellites. MDA projects annual revenue growth of over 25 per cent over the next four years as key ‘flagship programs’ roll out, but some delays this year lead to a wave of year-end selling that has, in our view, created a great, long-term buying opportunity.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B TSX) Latest purchase $56 – Sept 2022

Rogers has traded down sharply over the past few months due to a re-valuation of the sector in general, the costs of the one-day outage in July and worries about their ability to finance and close the planned acquisition of Shaw Communications. The fundamentals of the company continue to improve though with ROAM revenues adding to strong wireless results and ‘bundling’ of phone, wireless, internet, TV and home security all helping to solidify the customer experience. Streaming also adds to the demand for their services, which has proved resilient in all economic scenarios. The stock trades at only seven times forward operating cash flow, generates strong free cash flow and continues to grow.

Alphabet (GOOG NASD) Last bought US$87 – Dec 2022

Alphabet continues to stand out as the best combination of growth and valuation in the tech sector. While dominant positions in search and online advertising drive the narrative, the company is also a major player in cloud services as well as having huge value in under-monetized assets such as the Android operating system for wireless devices, YouTube and Waymo (automated driving). Ad markets have slowed down in the short term and online advertising might be a bit more cyclical now that it has achieved such strong market penetration, but the low valuation more than offsets that risk in our view.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND MDA TSX Y Y Y RCI.B TSX Y Y Y GOOG NASD Y Y Y

John Zechner's Past Picks John Zechner, chairman and lead equity manager at J. Zechner Associates, discusses his past picks: Martinrea International, B2Gold, and Crescent Point Energy.

PAST PICKS: Nov. 22, 2021

Martinrea International (MRE TSX)

Then: $10.85

Now: $11.17

Return: 3%

Total Return: 6%

B2Gold (BTO TSX)

Then: $5.46

Now: $4.84

Return: -11%

Total Return: -6%

Crescent Point Energy (CPG TSX)

Then: $5.78

Now: $9.45

Return: 63%

Total Return: 69%

Total Return Average: 23%