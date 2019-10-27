(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson accused Members of Parliament of holding the U.K. “hostage” ahead of a vote Monday on an early general election. The prime minister looks set to lose his bid for a snap poll on Dec. 12, after opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated he’ll only support it if the risk of a no-deal Brexit is removed. The European Union has said it will announce its decision by Tuesday on extending the divorce deadline past Oct. 31.

Key Developments:

Johnson needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament for early general election to take place; a vote in the House of Commons is on Monday

Corbyn said he won’t vote for an election until the U.K. is no longer at risk of crashing out of the European Union without an agreement

Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party are working together to try to force a snap poll on Dec. 9, reflecting schism with Labour

Read more: Brexit Twists Point to Election. Here’s How It Works: QuickTake

Morgan: Government Will Keep Seeking Early Election (8:45 a.m.)

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said the government will keep seeking an early general election if it loses Monday’s vote in the House of Commons, pointing out that the government’s motion is to both get the Brexit legislation through and secure a snap poll on Dec. 12.

In an interview with Sky News, Morgan said the government still wants to leave the EU on Oct. 31, but with the bloc expected to announce an extension by Tuesday, the government had been forced to find an alternative way to get Brexit done. The U.K. needs the uncertainty to end, she said.

Morgan also indicated the government would not adopt the proposal from the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party (see 8:30 a.m.) to pass a bill to hold a general election on Dec. 9. Unlike Johnson’s motion, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass, the Lib Dem/SNP plan needs only a simple majority.

But Morgan made clear the risk for the government is that such a bill could be amended, potentially taking the first part of what Johnson wants to get done -- getting his Brexit legislation ratified -- off the table ahead of an election.

SNP, Lib Dems Seek Early Poll as Opposition Splits (8:30 a.m.)

The Scottish National Party said it is working with the Liberal Democrats to secure an early general election, and that they had sent a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk to seek a “meaningful” extension to at least the end of January to ensure the risk of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

Johnson is trying for the third time to secure a snap poll under the provisions of the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, which requires a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons to succeed. But with the opposition Labour Party refusing to support it, the government looks likely to lose the vote on Monday.

So the SNP and Liberal Democrats are trying to persuade the government to adopt a bill that overrides the act, requiring only a simple majority to pass. Both parties want an election on Dec. 9 -- three days ahead of Johnson’s preferred timetable.

“The SNP are ready for an election but it must be on Parliament’s terms -- not Boris Johnson’s,” the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said in an emailed statement. “Opposition parties must work together to remove this dangerous Tory government from office.”

Though much simpler, a so-called one-line bill is risky for the government -- which lacks a majority -- because MPs can amend it to force their will on the Brexit process.

Johnson Says MPs Holding Country ‘Hostage’ (8:15 a.m.)

Johnson said the current Parliament has “run its course” and accused politicians of holding the U.K. “hostage” over Brexit, ahead of the Commons vote scheduled for Monday.

“They must also agree to an election on December 12,” Johnson said in broadcast statement. “If they refuse this timetable -- if they refuse to go the extra mile to complete Brexit -- then I will have no choice but to conclude that they are not really sincere in their desire to get Brexit done.”

Johnson is likely to fall short of the two-thirds majority he needs to win Monday’s vote, prolonging the impasse over the U.K. divorce from the EU. The bloc said it will announce by Tuesday the length and terms of any extension to the divorce, making it all but certain the prime minister will break his “do or die” pledge to get Brexit done by the current Oct. 31 deadline.

“Parliament cannot hold the country hostage any longer,” Johnson said. “Millions of businesses and people cannot plan their futures, this paralysis is causing real damage and the country must move on in 2020.”

Earlier:

Johnson and Macron: The Odd Couple Determined to Get Brexit DoneWhy Would Jeremy Corbyn Help Boris Johnson Now?: Therese RaphaelJohnson Sent to ‘Naughty Step’ on Brexit, DUP’s Foster Says

To contact the reporter on this story: Stuart Biggs in London at sbiggs3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Jon Menon, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.