Johnson and Hunt Go Head-to-Head in Race to Be Next U.K. Leader

(Bloomberg) -- The public face of Brexit, Boris Johnson, will fight Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to become Britain’s next prime minister in a critical contest for the country and the European Union.

The pair will spend the next month battling for votes among the 160,000 grassroots members of the U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party, before the winner is announced in late July.

The run-off comes after five rounds of voting among the party’s members of Parliament whittled down a field of 10 candidates last week to the final pair on Thursday. Johnson won the votes of 160 of his colleagues, compared with Hunt’s 77. Sajid Javid and Michael Gove were knocked out of the race during Thursday’s votes.

The Tory leadership election is a pivotal moment for Britain. The winner will have the chance to re-shape the country’s politics, and could dramatically alter its exit from the EU, which is due to take place in four months’ time. For the EU, the prospect of a Johnson victory would be their worst nightmare.

Many European officials blame Johnson for Brexit -- he led the 2016 referendum Vote Leave campaign -- and regard him as a dishonest populist intent on wrecking the bloc.

The contest follows Theresa May’s resignation as Conservative leader after her failure to get the Brexit deal she negotiated with the EU ratified in a divided British Parliament.

Without an automatic majority in the House of Commons, whoever leads the Conservatives next will find the parliamentary mathematics equally perilous. That has led some to suggest an election will follow, perhaps later this year.

Johnson has said he’s determined to deliver Brexit by the deadline of Oct. 31. He has said he would prefer to leave with no deal -- despite the economic damage that would cause -- than allow the divorce to be delayed again. This has made him the hero of the party’s hard-line euro-skeptics who refused to back May’s deal and want a quick, sharp split from the bloc.

Still, he has softened his rhetoric in recent days, saying he would "make sure" the country leaves on "terms that protect the U.K. and protect the EU as well." In a debate on Tuesday he declined to guarantee the country would leave on Oct. 31.

Hunt, who voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum but now says he backs Brexit, is open to delaying exit day if it helps deliver a deal and an orderly departure. But he, too, has said he would take a no-deal divorce over no Brexit at all.

The electorate who will choose the next Tory leader are the 160,000 paid-up members of the Conservative Party. They are more euro-skeptic than the rest of the British population and recent surveys have suggested they overwhelmingly favor Johnson, who led the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU.

Bring Back Excitement

That makes Hunt the underdog in the final, decisive month of the contest. His pitch is as a pragmatic negotiator, with a background in business and diplomacy, who can successfully negotiate a better deal with the EU’s 27 other member countries. He has tried to characterize himself as the more "serious" candidate, compared to Johnson’s famously jokey and populist style.

"Choose me for unity over division, and I will put Boris through his paces and then bring our party and country back together," Hunt tweeted before the final round of MPs’ voting began.

Johnson is offering a different answer to Britain’s problems. He says he wants to revive an optimistic spirit in politics. In an interview with London’s Evening Standard newspaper on Thursday, he gave little detail about his plans for government beyond promising to get Brexit “over the line,’’ cut taxes, spend on infrastructure, and bring “excitement’’ back.

Both candidates are pledging to renegotiate the Brexit deal with the EU and get a better one before the deadline for leaving the bloc on Oct. 31.

At an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, leaders reiterated that the withdrawal agreement May negotiated last year will not be reopened, and their patience with Britain is wearing thin.

"While I have endless patience, some of my colleagues have lost patience, quite frankly, with the U.K.," Irish premier Leo Varadkar said. "There is enormous hostility to any further extension."

