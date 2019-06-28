(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson tries to keep both moderate Conservatives and Brexiteers onside, refusing to rule out suspending Parliament to force a no-deal Brexit, even as he said the odds of a chaotic divorce were “a million-to-one against.” His efforts to appeal to pro-Brexit Tory voters risk fueling parliamentary opposition to a Johnson premiership.

Key Developments:

Tory leadership rivals take questions from party members at 11 a.m.

Johnson says suspending Parliament should be an option for new prime minister to keep no-deal Brexit on table

Jeremy Hunt says he’d resign if he failed to deliver Brexit

Leadsom: Johnson Shouldn’t Be Taken Literally (Earlier)

Andrea Leadsom, the former leader of the House of Commons, said Boris Johnson’s claim that there’s only a “million to one chance” of a no-deal Brexit should not be taken literally but as a sign of his intent.

“Boris uses language to try to illustrate his determination to get us a deal,” Leadsom told BBC Radio. “There is a way through to depart at the end of October and Boris is the person to do it because he will get cut-through.”

Leadsom said the new European Commission, due to take over the EU in the fall, would be ready to talk with Johnson because they don’t want their “legacy” to be continued uncertainty over Brexit.

Duncan Calls on Johnson to Debate (Earlier)

Alan Duncan, who was a minister under Boris Johnson in the Foreign Office, added his voice to calls for the front-runner to join a TV debate.

Johnson must face scrutiny for his claims on Brexit, Duncan said, adding that it is “irresponsible” for him not to agree to have his claims challenged in a TV debate with Hunt.

“You can have a circus act or you can have a really serious person who does do detail and is respected in other countries,’’ Duncan told BBC radio. Johnson “is saying what people want to hear, but he will have to face the fact that what he has promised he won’t have the power to deliver.”

Duncan said he wasn’t aware of an incident, reported in the Daily Mail newspaper, in which Johnson accused the French of being “turds” over Brexit.

Earlier:

