Johnson and Varadkar to Meet in Last Ditch Bid for Brexit Deal

On Thursday lunchtime, Boris Johnson will hold private talks with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar to explore whether the two sides can find room to compromise. With just three weeks left until the U.K. is due to leave the European Union, negotiations have stalled and the time for striking an orderly separation agreement is almost up.

The stakes for the meeting, at a secret location in north-west England, could hardly be higher. The atmosphere surrounding the Brexit negotiations has turned sour in recent days as the two sides traded blame for the failure of talks to make progress.

As has been the case for much of the past three years, the key hurdle has been how to ensure there are no customs checkpoints at Ireland’s land border with the U.K.

In his latest plan, Johnson proposed limited customs checks away from the frontier but Varadkar insists any such inspections will threaten peace in the region, which suffered decades of terrorism.

The EU’s remaining 27 member states will be guided by Ireland’s position. If Johnson can convince Varadkar to move, there is a chance a deal could be outlined ahead of the crucial summit of EU leaders on Oct. 17-18.

If not, the U.K. will either be headed for a no-deal split or a humiliating third delay to the divorce, an outcome Johnson himself has vowed never to permit.

