Johnson Approves U.K. Ethics Inquiry Into Sunak’s Tax Affairs
Boris Johnson approved an inquiry into Rishi Sunak’s financial affairs, a government spokeswoman said Monday, adding that the British prime minister has has offered his “full support” to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Sunak said late Sunday he’d written to Johnson to request a review into whether he properly declared his financial interests. The move came after a bruising week in which he was pilloried in the media following revelations that his super-rich wife didn’t pay U.K. taxes on her overseas earnings, and that he held a U.S. green card for over a year and a half while in his current post.
“The prime minister is confident that all the appropriate declarations have been followed,” spokeswoman Camilla Marshall told reporters at a regular briefing. “The chancellor provided a full list of all relevant interests when he first became a minister in 2018, as required under the ministerial code.”
